MONDAY, JULY 13
12:48 a.m. Disturbance (party) at La Contenta court and El Macero Way.
3:12 a.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
9:59 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:03 p.m. Welfare check at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
1:47 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
3:29 p.m. Vandalism at Natalie Drive.
4:09 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
4:17 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:04 p.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:47 p.m. Vandalism at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
5:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
7:41 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:02 p.m. Petty theft at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
9:39 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
11:51 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
7:39 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:17 p.m. Auto burglary report at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
9:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:46 a.m. Violation of court order at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
1:32 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Trione Circle and Foppiano Way.
2:59 p.m. Auto burglary at Starr Road and Starr Court.
4:26 p.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
4:42 p.m. Officer help/emergency at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:19 p.m. Trespassing at Wildflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
5:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:48 p.m. Missing person at risk at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
9:31 a.m. Illegal entry at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
10:01 a.m. County ordinance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court, citation given.
1:45 p.m. Welfare check at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
4:02 p.m. Welfare check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
4:07 p.m. Burglary at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
8:48 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
8:11 a.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue, reprimand and release.
11:44 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
12:10 p.m. Vandalism at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
12:22 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
3:37 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
4:04 p.m. Welfare check at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
12:10 a.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
12:35 p.m. County ordinance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Road.
12:36 p.m. County ordinance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
12:41 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:24 p.m. Auto burglary at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
4:46 p.m. Welfare check at Vinecrest Circle and Elise Way.
5:33 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:20 p.m. County ordinance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
7:26 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive, reprimand and release.
10:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road, reprimand and release.
11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way, reprimand and release.
11:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Entrada Lane and Starr Road.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
12:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
9:35 a.m. Reckless driving at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:49 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:54 p.m. Grand theft at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
4:15 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
4:23 p.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
4:41 p.m. County ordinance at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane.
5:02 p.m. Violation of court order at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:42 p.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
6:06 p.m. Disturbance at Cockspur Court and Sugar Maple Lane.
7:53 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
9:50 p.m. Warrant attempt at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:26 p.m. Warrant attempt at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
10:33 a.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:16 a.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:34 a.m. Disturbance at Honsa Avenue and McClelland Drive.
1:14 p.m. County ordinance at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
1:48 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
2:57 p.m. Coroner’s case at Brain Street and Heidi Court.
4:53 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
6:36 p.m. County ordinance at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
10:43 p.m. Reckless driving at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
11:01 p.m. Animal control call at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
