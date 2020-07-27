MONDAY, JULY 20
9:30 a.m. Fraud at Berkshire Way and Buckingham Drive.
9:55 a.m. Vandalism at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
10:59 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
1:19 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:02 p.m. Man down at Hembree Lane and Wilson Avenue, homeless related incident.
3:47 p.m. Welfare check at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
7:38 p.m. Animal control call at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street and Dove Lane, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
12:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:18 a.m. Prowler at Esmond Court and Esmond Circle.
8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
11:07 a.m. Vandalism at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Davida Court, reprimand and release.
4:13 p.m. Vandalism at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
5:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, citation given.
6:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle, reprimand and release.
7:14 p.m. Suicide attempt at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
7:31 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:39 p.m. Disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
8:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Orion Lane, reprimand and release.
9:27 p.m. Petty theft at Stellar Lane and Starr Road.
10:07 p.m. Animal control call at Mitchell Lane and Vercelli Court.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
2:02 a.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
8:19 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:30 a.m. Grand theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:03 a.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Lane.
11:24 a.m. Drunk in public at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
12:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Street and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
6:15 p.m. Reckless driving at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
6:34 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:39 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
9:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way, reprimand and release.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
THRUSDAY, JULY 23
11:33 a.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
4:24 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:25 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
5:48 p.m. Disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:33 p.m. Grand theft at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
6:49 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
7:41 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:00 p.m. Fireworks or promiscuous shooting at Broad Oak Way and Hembree Lane.
10:42 p.m. Welfare check at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
11:56 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
12:06 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
8:00 a.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, citation given.
12:06 p.m. Violation of court order at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
12:16 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:46 p.m. Disturbance at Cockspur Court and Sugar Maple Lane.
4:22 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
5:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
5:40 p.m. Fraud at Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
6:04 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
6:50 p.m. Burglary at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
9:20 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
9:48 p.m. Auto burglary at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
10:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive, citation given.
11:54 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
12:18 a.m. Animal control call at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:53 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Arata Lane and Troon Court.
3:29 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Arata Lane and Troon Court.
8:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
9:42 a.m. Man down at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
12:13 p.m. Vehicle speed contest at Market Street and Bell Road.
2:26 p.m. County ordinance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
2:59 p.m. County ordinance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
4:55 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane, reprimand and release.
9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
9:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
9:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
10:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:34 p.m. Auto burglary at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
12:12 a.m. Disturbance (party)at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
1:07 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
12:29 p.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
1:07 p.m. County ordinance at Mitchell Lane and Baldocchi Way.
2:10 p.m. Possession of drugs/narcotics at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
4:31 p.m. Reckless driving at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:17 p.m. Auto burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
6:39 p.m. Battery at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
10:57 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
11:44 p.m. Overdose at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue
