MONDAY, JULY 27
7:37 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
9:03 a.m. County ordinance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:36 a.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
12:30 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
1:01 p.m. County ordinance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:56 p.m. Burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
3:28 p.m. Fraud at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:51 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:43 p.m. Disturbance at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
6:46 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
7:57 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:10 p.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
9:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
9:54 p.m. Fireworks at Venus Drive and Polaris Drive.
11:05 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Lane and Patrick Lane.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
1:24 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle, citation given.
4:05 p.m. County ordinance at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
4:06 p.m. County ordinance at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
1:24 a.m. Alarm at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
1:44 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
7:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
7:52 a.m. Fraud at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:08 a.m. Fraud at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
9:28 a.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
11:37 a.m. Petty theft at Strech Lane and Hembree Lane.
12:47 p.m. Violation of probation at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, citation given.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
3:20 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:09 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Poplar Way and Canyon Oak Drive.
6:49 p.m. Warrant attempt at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
7:05 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
7:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive, citation given.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
12:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Juniper Lane and Hembree Lane, citation given.
1:15 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road, citation given.
2:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
4:00 p.m. Petty theft at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
6:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
8:21 p.m. County ordinance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
8: 43 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
8:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road.
9:08 p.m. Warrant attempt at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Driver, arrest made.
9:43 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
7:50 a.m. Vandalism at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
9:48 a.m. Embezzlement at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:40 a.m. Dumping/littering at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive, citation given.
2:28 p.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
5:18 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:12 p.m. Vandalism at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
6:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
7:09 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:35 p.m. Disturbance at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
7:51 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
8:32 p.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
9:13 p.m. Reckless driving Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
10:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
3:24 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
10:44 a.m. Vandalism at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
11:02 a.m. Violation of court order at Bell road and Johnson Street.
3:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive at 9th Hole Drive, citation given.
3:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
4:05 p.m. Disturbance at Wood Rose Court and Lakewood Drive.
6:13 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
7:17 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road.
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
8:39 p.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Alexis Way and Camelot Drive.
10:50 p.m. Disturbance at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:19 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
11:35 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Howard Drive and Berwyn Way.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
12:24 a.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
12:31 a.m. Welfare check at Lazy Creek Drive and Quail Hollow Court.
12:34 a.m. Fight at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:28 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Anthony Court and Wilson lane.
3:14 a.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
11:33 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
1:02 p.m. Vandalism at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
6:05 p.m. Grand theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:26 p.m. County ordinance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
