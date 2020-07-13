MONDAY, JULY 6
12:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Berry Lane, reprimand and release.
1:14 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
1:40 p.m. Auto burglary at Vintage Greens Drive and Baldocchi Way.
2:10 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:05 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
8:05 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive, reprimand and release.
8:28 p.m. Fireworks at Shadetree Drive and Flametree Circle.
8:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
8:42 p.m. Disturbance at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:55 p.m. and 9:26 p.m. Multiple calls for fireworks.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Eastside Drive, reprimand and release.
9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:32 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
6:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:23 a.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
9:03 a.m. Vandalism at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
12:52 p.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
4:34 p.m. Man down at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane, homeless related incident.
7:52 p.m. Missing person at risk at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
8:16 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Between 9:33 p.m. and 10:08 p.m. Multiples calls for fireworks.
10:24 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
10:48 p.m. Disturbance at Jennifer Lane and Lisa Court.
10:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
10:59 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
6:56 a.m. Missing person at risk at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
9:03 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
12:32 p.m. Fraud at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
1:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
1:32 p.m. Child concealing at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
2:43 p.m. Fraud at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
4:29 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Jason Lane.
6:21 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Barrio Way and Lockwood Drive.
9:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
9:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Brianne Court and Pleasant Avenue, reprimand and release.
9:59 p.m. Fireworks at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
10:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
THURSDAY, JULY 9
9:22 a.m. Petty theft at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
10:11 a.m. Lost or stolen plates at Liberty Oak Lane and Estate Lane.
10:17 a.m. Suicide threats at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:11 a.m. Fraud at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
1:23 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Davida Court.
1:56 p.m. Vandalism at Arata Lane and Marcella Lane.
3:02 p.m. Welfare check at Elsbree Lane and Patty Ann Court.
5:20 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
5:20 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:22 p.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court at Lakewood Drive.
7:35 p.m. Warrant attempt at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue, arrest made.
7:50 p.m. Disturbance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:31 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
1:13 a.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
6:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
6:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:11 a.m. Fraud at Pinot Noir Way at Zinfandel Drive.
12:01 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:25 p.m. Defrauding an innkeeper at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:41 p.m. Welfare check at Buckingham Drive and Sheffield Street.
3:39 p.m. Disturbance report at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
5:08 p.m. Warrant attempt at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, citation given.
11:16 p.m. Animal control call at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
9:24 a.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:46 a.m. County ordinance at 11th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
12:30 p.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
12:36 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:14 p.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
3:27 p.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
3:46 p.m. Animal control call at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
4:02 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:03 p.m. Fireworks at Sunray Place at Sunray Court.
10:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
12:31 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
8:21 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:53 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, arrest made.
10:30 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
11:52 a.m. Welfare check at Thrushwing Avenue and Summer Wheat Drive.
11:56 a.m. Disturbance at Hampshire Lane and Kensington Lane.
2:43 p.m. Animal control call at Wade Drive and Bari Lane.
9:58 p.m. Fireworks at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
