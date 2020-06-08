MONDAY, JUNE 1
10:12 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
1:01 p.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:02 p.m. Burglary at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
7:30 p.m. Overdose at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
9:59 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
3:39 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
9:41 a.m. Under the influence of drugs at American Way and Conde Lane, arrest made.
10:03 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:11 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Decanter Circle and Chablis Drive.
11:57 a.m. Welfare check at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
12:37 p.m. Fraud at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
3:35 p.m. Vandalism at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:10 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
8:22 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
2:19 a.m. Disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:37 a.m. Welfare check at Spring Beauty Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:32 a.m. Fraud at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street.
2:17 p.m. Violation of probation at Wild Oak Drive and Gingko Place.
2:22 p.m. Shooting at dwelling at Bordeaux Way and Merlot Way.
2:52 p.m. Burglary at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
4:01 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:25 p.m. Disturbance at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:30 p.m. Grand theft at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
8:09 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
8:41 a.m. Vandalism at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
9:33 a.m. Welfare check at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road.
1:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:58 p.m. Probation violation at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, arrest made.
4:23 p.m. Stolen credit card at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
5:49 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:05 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
11:22 p.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
11:31 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
8:34 a.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
9:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
9:33 a.m. Petty theft at Market Street and Bell Road.
10:08 a.m. Dumping/littering at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:50 a.m. Man down at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:24 p.m. Violation of court order at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
2:26 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
4:07 p.m. Fight at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
5:05 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
6:08 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
9:18 p.m. Battery at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
11:21 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
11:39 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
1:46 a.m. Promiscuous shooting at Planetree Drive and Pistachio Place.
7:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street, reprimand and release.
8:13 a.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
10:03 a.m. Fraud at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
11:26 a.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, citation given.
6:37 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
6:49 p.m. Animal control call at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:40 p.m. Welfare check at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
8:03 p.m. Burglary at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
8:37 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:51 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
9:23 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
10:00 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:01 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
10:15 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Walten Way and Princess Way.
10:25 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:28 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Pedroncelli Drive and Ferrari Way.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
6:37 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:31 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
8:56 a.m. Petty theft at Dalton Court and Grayson Way.
12:31 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:02 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
2:52 p.m. Man down at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
6:10 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:36 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:58 p.m. Found person at A Street and Dry Creek Road.
9:54 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:09 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
11:36 p.m. Annoying 911 calls at Oakfield Lane and Old Oak Road.
