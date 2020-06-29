MONDAY, JUNE 22
12:50 a.m. Welfare check at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
6:34 a.m. Petty theft at Southampton Drive and Buckingham Court.
7:32 a.m. Petty theft at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
3:54 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle, arrest made.
3:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
4:04 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
4:41 p.m. Coroner’s case at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:07 p.m. Petty theft report at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:26 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
6:54 p.m. Fraud at Leno Drive and Mitchell Lane.
9:03 p.m. Petty theft at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
12:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and St. James Drive.
9:45 a.m. Vandalism at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:44 p.m. Fireworks at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
2:51 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:26 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
4:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
6:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Yerba Buena Way and Hembree Lane.
6:56 p.m. Grand theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
7:11 p.m. Warrant attempt at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
7:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, arrest made.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
11:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
12:53 a.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
7:37 a.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
7:47 a.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
10:27 a.m. Disturbance at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street at reprimand and release.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway, citation given.
Between 9:14 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Four calls for fireworks.
9:27 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Bouquet Circle.
9:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
10:24 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
11:09 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
7:45 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:08 a.m. Coroner’s case at Shadetree Drive and White Ash Court.
8:26 a.m. Fraud at Leafhaven Lane and Sugar Maple Lane.
8:35 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:00 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
1:21 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
4:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, citation given.
6:17 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
6:49 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
7:24 p.m. Welfare check at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
7:56 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way, arrest made.
8:30 p.m. Disturbance at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
9:53 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
3:25 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Hembree Lane and Jensen Lane.
5:49 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Valley Oak Court and Los Amigos Road, CHP arrest.
7:28 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Nottingham Way.
8:03 a.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
12:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, citation given.
1:02 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:49 p.m. Burglary at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
3:49 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:30 p.m. County ordinance at Brian Street and Bari Lane.
9:10 p.m. Fireworks at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:10 p.m. Fireworks at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:44 p.m. Animal control call at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
9:47 p.m. Fireworks at Gumview Road and Keith Court.
10:06 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
11:09 p.m. Fireworks at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
12:01 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
3:14 p.m. Grand theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:31 p.m. Disturbance at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
6:53 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
7:15 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:40 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Herb Road and Mildred Court.
8:59 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Graciela Drive and Marcella Lane.
9:45 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
9:59 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Chablis Drive and Merlot Way.
10:32 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Herb Road and Mildred Court.
10:42 p.m. Coroner’s case at Tabatha Way and Los Amigos Road.
11:17 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Mitchell Lane and Vercelli Court.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
1:04 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Wildflower Court and Lakewood Drive.
1:09 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
1:25 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
2:31 a.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
10:33 a.m. Disturbance at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
11:54 a.m. Disturbance at 4th Street and Franklin Street, arrest made.
8:46 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
9:50 p.m. Traffic stop Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
10:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road.
11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.