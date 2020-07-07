MONDAY, JUNE 29
12:20 a.m. Disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:11 a.m. Auto burglary at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive.
9:34 a.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:43 a.m. Welfare check at Mitchell Lane and 9th Hole Drive.
11:53 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:34 p.m. Welfare check at Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
4:34 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor Palms Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:26 p.m. Drunk driver at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
10:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
Between 10:25 p.m. and 10:33 p.m. multiple calls for fireworks and promiscuous shooting.
10:39 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Desiree Place and Wilson Lane.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
9:48 a.m. Missing person at risk at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
10:14 a.m. Disturbance at Foppiano Way and Seghesio Way.
12:41 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
12:46 p.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
2:00 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
3:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Eastside Drive.
6:35 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:28 p.m. Fireworks at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
7:59 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:52 p.m. Found person (child/adult) at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
1:07 a.m. Missing person at risk at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
9:01 a.m. Temporary restraining order at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
10:27 a.m. Welfare check at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
1:04 p.m. Fight at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
6:05 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
7:30 p.m. Traffic stop at McClelland Drive and Duvander Lane, reprimand and release.
7:44 to 9:42 p.m. Multiple fireworks calls.
7:50 p.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
10:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane, reprimand and release.
10:29 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:48 p.m. Possible controlled substance/narcotic at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
12:15 a.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
3:18 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Winterborn Lane and Pleasant Avenue.
10:16 a.m. Violation of court order at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
2:18 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
3:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
6:23 p.m. Fireworks at Starburst Court and West Starburst Court.
6:33 p.m. Fraud at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
8:38 p.m. Reckless driving at Vintage Greens Drive and Luisa Way.
Between 9:18 and 9:29 p.m. Multiple calls for fireworks.
11:25 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
9:12 a.m. Fireworks at Starr View Drive and Orion Drive.
11:30 a.m. Violation of court order at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
12:36 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
2:01 p.m. Battery at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
3:21 p.m. Grand theft at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
4:36 p.m. Warrant attempt at Starr View Drive and Milky Way, arrest made.
5:31 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
6:53 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
7:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
7:39 p.m. Disturbance at Seville Court and Espana Way.
Between 9:14 p.m. and11:14 p.m. 14 calls for fireworks.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
1:09 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Jennifer Lane and Lisa Court.
7:17 a.m. Warrant attempt at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane, arrest made.
7:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Palms Drive and old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
1:14 p.m. Trespassing at American Way and Conde Lane.
2:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Jensen Lane, reprimand and release.
Between 6:03 p.m. and 11:49 p.m. 42 calls for fireworks.
8:20 p.m. Disturbance at 9th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
8:49 p.m. Welfare check at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:03 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Tabatha Way and Blasi Drive.
9:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
10:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
10:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:57 p.m. Welfare check at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
11:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
SUNDAY, JULY 5
12:36 a.m. Fireworks at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
1:23 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
2:05 a.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
2:37 a.m. Disturbance at Lazy Creek Drive and Los Amigos Road.
5:55 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
8:08 a.m. Welfare check at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
9:15 a.m. Animal control call at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
12:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
8:33 p.m. Stolen credit card at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
9:40 p.m. Fireworks at Zinfandel Drive and Chardonnay Place.
11:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
