MONDAY JUNE 8
1:55 a.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
3:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
3:28 a.m. Possession of a dangerous weapon at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive, arrest made.
10:15 a.m. Drunk driver at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
3:16 p.m. Vandalism at Biggs Court and Hembree Lane.
3:30 p.m. Welfare check at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
6:19 p.m. 3:16 p.m. Vandalism at Biggs Court and Hembree Lane.
7:27 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:48 p.m. Disturbance at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
9:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
1:00 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
4:43 a.m. Auto burglary report at Vinecrest Road and Victoria Lane.
11:01 a.m. Welfare check at Cab Calloway Court and Tommy Dorsey Court.
11:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
3:25 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Piccadilly Circle and Merlot Way.
4:28 p.m. Non-injury accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:54 p.m. Non-injury accident at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
6:35 p.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
8:50 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way.
9:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street and Dove Lane, reprimand and release.
9:52 p.m. Coroner’s case at Maple Drive and C Street.
10:04 p.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
10:21 p.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10
3:51 a.m. Annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
9:16 a.m. Fight at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
9:40 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane, arrest made.
11:03 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Brooks Road South and Balverne Lane.
11:16 a.m. Computer crime at Canyon Oak Drive and Buckeye Drive.
12:48 p.m. Found person at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:55 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
Between 6:29 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. 11 calls for annoying 911 calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
10:57 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
9:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:14 a.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:19 a.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
11:20 a.m. Robbery at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
1:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
4:29 p.m. Stolen credit card at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:42 p.m. Auto burglary at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
7:36 a.m. County ordinance at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
1:50 p.m. County ordinance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:17 p.m. Disturbance at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
3:13 p.m. Welfare check at E Street and Aspen Way.
6:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
6:03 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:41 p.m. Shooting at dwelling at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
10:20 p.m. Welfare check at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
11:00 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
11:41 p.m. Animal control call at Miramar Street and Flamenco Court.
11:51 p.m. Fight at Carano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
7;56 a.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
10:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Valley Oak Court and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, citation given.
12:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Wall Street, citation given.
4:21 p.m. Auto burglary at Manzanita Drive and Blasi Drive.
4:28 p.m. Petty theft at Trione Circle and Vintage Green Drive.
Between 5:13 p.m. and 6:01 p.m. Multiple animal control calls at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
10:02 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Winterborn Way and Pleasant Avenue.
11:15 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
11:31 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Jessie Court and Jennifer Lane.
11:46 p.m. Welfare check at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
3:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
6:12 a.m. Drunk driver at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:18 a.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Valle Vista Street and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
2:49 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
5:52 p.m. Animal control call at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
6:35 p.m. Missing person at risk at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
8:09 p.m. Welfare check at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.