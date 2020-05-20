MONDAY, MAY 11
6:28 a.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Corks Street.
10:28 a.m. Disturbance at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
11:44 a.m. Welfare check at B Street and Maple Drive.
12:34 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
12:46 p.m. Fraud at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
1:06 p.m. Violation of probation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
4:14 p.m. Suicide threats at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
4:52 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
12:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
9:11 a.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
11:46 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
1:46 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
2:30 p.m. Stolen credit card at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:57 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
2:37 a.m. Robbery at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:58 a.m. Fraud at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
2:53 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:14 p.m. Petty theft at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
4:21 p.m. Fraud at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
5:28 p.. Disturbance at Pollard Way and Sarah Court.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
1:40 a.m. Disturbance at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
3:13 p.m. Vandalism at Bill Beedie Way and Marshall Way.
3:47 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
4:36 p.m. Vandalism at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
1:46 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
6:18 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:45 p.m. Battery at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
9:14 p.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
9:15 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
11:23 p.m. Welfare check at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:43 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
4:06 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
5:17 p.m. County ordinance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
5:20 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:47 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
7:55 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:18 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, citation given.
11:13 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
10:44 a.m. Battery at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
10:56 a.m. Disturbance at Miramonte Street and Valle Vista Street.
12:35 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
2:38 p.m. Disturbance at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
4:34 p.m. Welfare check at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
4:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
5:18 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
5:55 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
7:47 p.m. Disturbance at Peppertree Drive and Magnolia Lane.
8:39 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.