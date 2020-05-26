MONDAY, MAY 18
7:57 a.m. Trespassing at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road, arrest made.
9:53 a.m. Missing person at risk at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:54 a.m. Drunk Driver at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive, arrest made.
12:09 p.m. County ordinance at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
12:27 p.m. Indecent exposure at Leno Drive and Trione Circle.
2:18 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:32 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Chablis Drive.
4:32 p.m. Coroner’s case at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
8:40 a.m. Welfare check at Yale Street and Wilson Lane.
10:04 a.m. Welfare check at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
10:46 a.m. Welfare check at Elsebree Lane and Candace Court.
11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsebree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
11:55 a.m. Fraud at Dartmouth Way and Wilson Lane.
2:02 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
4:23 p.m. Petty theft Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
10:43 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Leno Drive and Vintage Greens Drive.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
1:07 a.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
9:56 a.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:47 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
6:42 p.m. Traffic stop Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, reprimand and release.
10:28 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
9:19 a.m. Disturbance at Southampton Drive and Wellington Circle.
9:46 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:53 a.m. Welfare check at Miller Road and Old Redwood Highway.
9:59 a.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
10:17 a.m. Welfare check at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:22 a.m. Welfare check at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
1:01 p.m. Vandalism at Veronica Drive and Rio Ruso Drive.
4:35 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:41 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
10:00 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
8:36 p.m. Suicide threats at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:22 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:02 p.m. Fight at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
12:12 a.m. Domestic battery with injury at Persimmon Place and Gingko Place, arrest made.
10:39 a.m. Violation of court order at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
12:40 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
1:02 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:42 p.m. Welfare check at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:46 p.m. Welfare check at Spanish Oak Drive and Acorn Way.
7:51 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
9:21 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
9:41 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
9:55 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
10:19 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
12:54 a.m. Disturbance at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
6:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, citation given.
11:01 a.m. Warrant attempt at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
1:35 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
1:46 p.m. Drunk in public at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way, arrest made.
3:03 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
6:15 p.m. Indecent exposure and Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
7:00 p.m. Welfare check at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
7:11 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Dizzy Gillespie Way and Glen Miller Drive.
7:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
7:54 p.m. Throwing at vehicle at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
8:06 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
8:13 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:25 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
8:31 p.m. County ordinance at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
9:32 p.m. Vandalism at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
9:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
11:11 p.m. Trespassing at Portello Lane and Victory Lane.
11:35 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Stomper Way and Provencial Way.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
12:58 p.m. Man down at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:10 a.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:09 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
3:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road, reprimand and release.
3:29 p.m. Burglary at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
7:04 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
7:12 p.m. County ordinance at Bell Road and Joshua Drive.
8:13 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
8:48 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
9:55 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
10:18 p.m. Drunk driver at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, arrest made.
