MONDAY, MAY 25
12:28 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
12:44 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
1:19 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:17 a.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, arrest made.
12:56 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
1:13 p.m. Vandalism at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
1:54 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
5:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
5:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
6:29 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
6:51 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:13 p.m. County ordinance at Leno Drive and Vintage Greens Drive.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place, arrest made.
10:55 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
8:09 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
10:06 a.m. Welfare check at County Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
11:12 a.m. Received property under assumed ID at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:44 p.m. Burglary at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
1:56 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:18 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:47 p.m. Vandalism at Vintage Greens Drive and Luisa Way.
8:42 p.m. Disturbance at Cerrada Court and Buena Tierra Court.
8:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Cerrada Court and Buena Tierra Court, citation given.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
10:29 a.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gridley Street and Christ Street.
3:46 p.m. Welfare check at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
4:19 p.m. Subject with a gun at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Leighann Place, reprimand and release.
6:22 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
9:15 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Gridley Street and Christ Street.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
7:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:03 a.m. Non-narcotic drug possession at Windsor Road and Plant Road, citation given.
1:30 p.m. Disturbance at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
5:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
6:25 p.m. Drunk driver at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
5:56 a.m. Burglary at Starr Road and Starr Circle.
SATURDAY, MAY 30
12:04 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
10:52 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
12:29 p.m. Disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:02 p.m. Disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:41 p.m. Disturbance at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
3:07 p.m. Violation of court order at Johnson Street and Conde Lane, arrest made.
3:48 p.m. Fraud at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
3:56 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive.
7:26 p.m. Suicide threats at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:11 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Castelletto Place and Baldocchi Way.
10:40 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
11:31 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
12:35 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
1:27 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
7:22 a.m. Vandalism at Wade Drive and Katherine Place.
12:52 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:20 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Kensington Court and Kensington Lane.
6:21 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:54 p.m. Disturbance at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
7:05 p.m. Disturbance at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
8:21 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
