MONDAY, MAY 4
9:42 a.m. Battery at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:49 a.m. Fraud at Silverbell Court and Sassafras Street.
11:27 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
12:10 p.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:39 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
5:33 p.m. Welfare check at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
6:49 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
8:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
12:35 p.m. Vandalism at Elsbree Lane and Rachael Lane.
4:25 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
4:42 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, arrest made.
5:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Vinecrest Road and Leighann Place, reprimand and release.
6:20 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
9:39 a.m. Petty theft at Miramar Street and Montego Street.
12:58 p.m. Auto burglary report at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
5:17 p.m. Missing person at risk at Johnson Street and Lakewood Drive.
7:34 p.m. Suspicious person at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive, transported.
9:43 p.m. Disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
9:43 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:48 p.m. Petty theft at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
1:07 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
5:01 p.m. County ordinance at Decanter Circle and Chardonnay Place.
8:22 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Brian Street.
9:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Kittyhawk Boulevard and Skylane Boulevard, reprimand and release.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road, citation given.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
6:12 a.m. Auto burglary at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:03 a.m. Fraud at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
11:37 a.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Lazy Creek Drive.
12:13 p.m. Disturbance at 10th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
2:25 p.m. County ordinance at Vinecrest Circle and Elsie Way.
3:53 p.m. Drunk driver at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
5:01 p.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:02 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
7:36 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
8:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way, reprimand and release.
8:23 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Hastings Place and Wilson Lane.
8:30 p.m. Under the influence of drugs at La Contenta Court and El Macero Way.
10:42 p.m. Fireworks at Esparto Court and Foothill Drive.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
9:49 a.m. Petty theft at Franklin Street and 2nd Street.
1:02 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:32 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
2:53 p.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
4:52 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
8:04 p.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Brian Street.
8:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
8:35 p.m. Grand theft auto at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive, arrest made.
8:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:25 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Seville Court and Espana Way.
9:46 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane.
Between 10:12 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Multiple calls for promiscuous shooting and/or fireworks, unable to locate.
10:38 p.m. Disturbance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
8:54 a.m. County ordinance at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
9:33 p.m. County ordinance at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
11:07 a.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
11:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:11 p.m. Vandalism at Broadleaf Court and Conde Lane.
1:15 p.m. Disturbance at Valley Oak Court and Los Amigos Road.
3:08 p.m. Petty theft at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
4:59 p.m. Disturbance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
6:05 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Anthony Court and Wilson Lane, reprimand and release.
6:53 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
8:38 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
