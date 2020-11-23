MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16
12:00 a.m. Suicide threats at Erika Drive and Wellington Circle.
1:20 a.m. Suicide threats at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:33 a.m. Coroner’s case at Gumview Road and Starr Road.
8:34 a.m. Disturbance at Crickett Court and Camelot Drive.
10:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road, reprimand and release.
11:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Luisa Way, reprimand and release.
12:01 p.m. Auto burglary at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
12:40 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
1:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Bell Road and Conde Lane.
2:56 p.m. Narcotic activity at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
3:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
4:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive, reprimand and release.
5:46 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:46 p.m. Disturbance at Strech Lane and Dove Lane.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
11:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:35 a.m. Vandalism at Decanter Circle and Pinot Noir Way.
12:16 p.m. Auto burglary at Leona Court and Chris Street.
1:16 p.m. Mentally ill at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
10:33 p.m. Disturbance at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
5:18 a.m. Drunk in public at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
2:52 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
4:37 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
7:48 p.m. Petty theft on Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:55 p.m. Family disturbance at Jennifer Lane and Lisa Court.
10:58 p.m. Welfare check at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
11:58 p.m. Mentally ill at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
7:14 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:50 a.m. Autor burglary at Golf Course Drive and 14th Hole Drive.
9:26 a.m. Violation of court order at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
11:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Nottingham Way, reprimand and release.
11:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
12:26 p.m. Animal control call at Carano Way and Mitchell Lane.
3:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
4:04 p.m. Welfare check at Leno Drive and Vintage Greens Drive.
4:53 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
7:51 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
9:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
3:28 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
6:45 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
9:16 a.m. Warrant attempt at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
12:14 p.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
1:17 p.m. Bank hold up alarm at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
2:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
4:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
4:28 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:40 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor Road and Winemaker Way.
8:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:21 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
9:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
9:47 a.m. Coroner’s case at Blazing Star Court and Lakewood Drive.
1:05 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Marcella Lane and Borden Place.
4:15 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:36 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Howard Drive and Kyle Court.
10:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
11:34 p.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
11:43 p.m. Vehicle pursuit at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, arrest made.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22
12:02 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
12:37 a.m. Auto burglary at Elderberry Street and Gingko Place.
7:38 a.m. Petty theft at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
10:17 a.m. Missing person at risk at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:32 a.m. Petty theft at Decanter Circle and Merlot Way.
2:48 p.m. Petty theft at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
3:01 p.m. Man down at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
4:23 p.m. County ordinance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
4:33 p.m. Drunk driver at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
6:19 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:46 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
