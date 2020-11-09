MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2
10:13 a.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
12:25 a.m. Petty theft at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
2:17 p.m. Disturbance at Jensen Lane and 3rd Street.
5:19 p.m. Violation of court order at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
9:20 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Buena Tierra Way and Foothill Drive.
9:53 a.m. Welfare check at Wright Way and Savannah Way.
10:49 a.m. Petty theft at Moll Drive and Callahan Lane.
11:02 a.m. Welfare check at E Street and Aspen Way.
11:34 a.m. Petty theft at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
12:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
1:20 p.m. Fraud at Wood Rose Court and Lakewood Drive.
5:01 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
6:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
10:17 a.m. Violation of court order at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
10:40 a.m. Grand theft at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
10:45 a.m. Petty theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
11:18 a.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
1:02 p.m. Disturbance at Milson Place and Parade Garden Way.
1:19 p.m. Disturbance at Milson Place and Parade Garden Way.
3:54 p.m. Fraud at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
3:54 p.m. Disturbance at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
4:42 p.m. Welfare check at Brianne Circle.
4:43 p.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
4:49 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
4:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
5:07 p.m. Welfare check at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5
1:16 a.m. Disturbance at Pedroncelli Drive and Seghesio Way.
2:01 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
7:33 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
8:52 a.m. Burglary at Berkshire Way and Buckingham Drive.
10:58 a.m. Welfare check at Leslie Road and Chalk Hill Road.
11:22 a.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
1:00 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
2:34 p.m. Rape report at Pedroncelli Drive and Hastings Place.
2:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
9:10 p.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, citation given.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
2:19 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
11:21 a.m. Disturbance at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
12:45 p.m. Warrant attempt at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
1:03 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:26 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
2:58 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:10 p.m. Mentally ill at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
3:22 p.m. Suicide threats at Sirius Drive and Stellar Lane.
3:39 p.m. Fireworks at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
7:48 p.m. Prowler at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
9:48 p.m. Foot pursuit at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
10:29 p.m. Disturbance at Christopher Way and Camelot Way.
10:37 p.m. Vandalism on Old Redwood Highway.
10:39 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Market Street and Bell Road.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
8:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Wild Oak Driver and Windsor Avenue.
10:36 a.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:07 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:20 p.m. County ordinance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:11 p.m. Attempted assault with a weapon at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:21 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:40 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
8:43 p.m. Battery just occurred at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:01 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8
12:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
5:09 p.m. Disturbance at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
8:27 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
