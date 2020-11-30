MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23
9:44 a.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:11 a.m. Trespassing at Cork Street and Crusher Drive.
3:03 p.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
4:22 p.m. Auto burglary at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
4:27 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:37 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
2:42 a.m. Disturbance at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
3:17 a.m. Disturbance at Cornell Street and Billington Lane.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
3:52 a.m. Welfare check at Country Meadow Drive and Billington Lane.
5:16 p.m. Disturbance at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
8:46 p.m. Welfare check at Jessica Drive and Veronica Court.
10:19 p.m. Welfare check at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
10:47 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25
8:48 a.m. Petty theft at Vinecrest Road and Vinecrest Circle.
10:24 a.m. Child molestation at Elsbree Lane and Rachel Lane.
12:04 p.m. Disturbance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
6:53 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
8:16 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26
7:24 a.m. Welfare check at Sassafras Street and Pistachio Place.
10:02 a.m. Welfare check at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
2:53 p.m. Animal control call at Samantha Court and Samantha Way.
4:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
8:24 p.m. Disturbance at Wooded Glan Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
8:44 p.m. Burglary at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
9:41 p.m. Suspicious person at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
10:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:33 p.m. Animal control call at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
11:19 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Stellar Lane and Daybrook Drive.
11:56 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27
2:03 a.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
12:10 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
2:12 p.m. Man down at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
5:23 p.m. Battery at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:42 p.m. Stake out at Bluebird Drive and Dove Lane.
9:05 p.m. Officer needs help at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
9:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28
2:51 a.m. Disturbance at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
7:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:06 p.m. Petty theft at Rio Ruso Drive and Fiesta Court.
2:58 p.m. Suspicious person at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, subject transported.
3:22 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:55 p.m. Fight at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:43 p.m. Welfare check at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
8:09 p.m. Coroner’s case at Leafy Glade Place and Pistachio Place.
10:06 p.m. Battery at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
10:37 p.m. Trespassing at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
12:15 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
10:45 a.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
12:55 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:03 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:11 p.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
5:10 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road.
8:44 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
