MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3
3:08 a.m. Family disturbance at Elsbree Lane and Heidi Place.
9:51 a.m. Animal control call at Creekview Place and Starr Road.
10:38 a.m. Battery at Joshua Drive and Cliffrose Street.
1:09 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
1:16 p.m. Suicide threats at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
1:41 p.m. Stalking at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
1:50 p.m. Mentally ill subject at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
4:07 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
4:31 p.m. Stolen vehicle at B Street and Maple Drive.
5:33 p.m. Disturbance at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
6:19 p.m. Narcotic activity at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
6:43 p.m. Family disturbance at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
11:39 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
12:03 p.m. Welfare check at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
3:17 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Tamara Lane and Tamara Way.
4:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
8:15 p.m. Fight at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
11:21 p.m. Fight at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
11:52 p.m. Family disturbance at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
10:36 a.m. Disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
11:30 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
1:25 p.m. Coroner’s case at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
1:59 p.m. Mentally ill subject at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
3:44 p.m. Coroner’s case at Rio Camino Court and El Cobar Court.
3:42 p.m. Vandalism at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:18 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr View Drive and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:38 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
1:05 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Winter Creek lane and Berwyn Way.
7:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 16th Hole Drive.
8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
9:17 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
9:52 a.m. Disturbance at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
9:54 a.m. Fraud at Castelletto Place and Baldocchi Way.
12:15 p.m. Auto burglary at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
3:10 p.m. Disturbance at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
4:07 p.m. Traffic stop at La Contenta Court and El Macero Way.
4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
4:36 p.m. Fraud at Hembree Lane and Maiden Lane.
7:32 p.m. Call for help at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:45 p.m. County ordinance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
9:11 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Ginny Drive and Jonathan Drive.
10:16 p.m. Welfare check at Ginny Drive and Jonathan Drive.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
4:38 a.m. Suspicious person at Golf Course Drive and Shiloh Road, homeless related incident.
6:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street and Dove Lane.
12:06 p.m. Warrant attempt at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
12:39 p.m. Loitering at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
12:58 p.m. Domestic court order violation at Kendal Way and Old Redwood Highway.
4:33 p.m. County ordinance at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
6:09 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
6:10 p.m. Disturbance at Golf Course Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
6:54 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
7:20 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:15 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
9:53 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:41 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
11:03 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
11:42 a.m. Burglary at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
11:43 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
1:12 p.m. Vehicle tampering at Miramar Street and Flamenco Court.
1:17 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
1:52 p.m. Suspicious person at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle, homeless related incident.
4:49 p.m. Warrant attempt at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
12:40 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
1:30 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Shira Street and Old Redwood Highway.
3:15 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
5:54 a.m. Coroner’s case at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
7:02 a.m. Animal control call at Vinecrest Road and Vinecrest Circle.
12:58 p.m. Battery at Birdie Drive and 8th Hole Drive.
5:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
6:43 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:27 p.m. Vandalism at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
10:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
