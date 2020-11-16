MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
1:01 a.m. Prowler at Leafhaven Lane and Willowood Way.
6:58 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor Road and Old Redwood Highway.
7:20 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
8:59 a.m. Burglary at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
11:25 a.m. Grand theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:04 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance enroute at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
2:34 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Sparrow Court and Billington Lane.
3:35 p.m. Fraud report at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
8:53 a.m. Animal control call at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:25 p.m. Traffic stop on Brooks Road South, reprimand and release.
12:27 p.m. Family disturbance at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
3:38 p.m. Disturbance at Lake Drive and Pine Street.
5:38 p.m. Petty theft at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
6:36 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
10:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11
7:34 a.m. Grand theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
3:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
8:16 a.m. Vandalism at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:22 a.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Les Brown Court and Harry James Court.
1:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman land and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
2:08 p.m. Child abuse at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
2:12 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
2:25 p.m. Child abuse at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
8:21 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
8:46 p.m. Fraud at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
12:30 p.m. Warrant attempt at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:17 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, homeless related incident.
4:18 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Wall Street.
4:24 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Skylark Street.
5:48 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Valle Vista Street and Foothill Drive.
10:03 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
12:50 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:14 a.m. Coroner’s case at Herb Road and Maduro Street.
3:51 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:37 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
8:01 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
10:53 p.m. Animal control call at Equity Court and Camelot Drive.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15
10:59 a.m. Grand theft at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
1:33 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
3:06 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:08 p.m. Fraud at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:36 p.m. Disturbance at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
8:02 p.m. Disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Ginkgo Place.
8:21 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
