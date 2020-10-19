MONDAY, OCTOBER 12
12:08 a.m. Reckless driving at Kidd Road and Grove Street.
2:08 a.m. Disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:54 a.m. Attempted assault with a weapon at Aviation Boulevard and Brickway Boulevard.
8:33 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
9:14 a.m. Disturbance at Hembree Land and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:48 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at American Way and Conde Lane.
12:31 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Foothill Drive and La Quinta Drive, reprimand and release.
3:44 p.m. Grand theft at Golf Course Drive and 16th Hole Drive.
5:16 p.m. Violation of court order on Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
8:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
9:01 p.m. Violation of probation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER, 13
2:43 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
3:03 p.m. Fraud at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
6:27 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
7:17 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
1:30 a.m. Welfare check at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
10:07 a.m. Petty theft at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
11:23 a.m. Disturbance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
12:20 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
3:07 p.m. Petty theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:14 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
5:25 p.m. Fraud at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
7:29 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
11:41 a.m. Vandalism at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
12:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
12:21 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane.
12:39 p.m. Battery at Foxwood Drive and Cottontail Lane.
1:53 p.m. Child abuse at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
1:59 p.m. Elder abuse at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Way.
2:50 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive and Adobe Court.
3:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle, reprimand and release.
4:18 p.m. Felony hit and run Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:22 p.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Lazy Creek Drive.
9:07 p.m. Family disturbance at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:09 p.m. Drunk in public at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16
12:01 a.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
7:51 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
10:37 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
12:18 p.m. Reckless driving at Howard Drive and Windsor Road.
12:19 p.m. Family disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
12:40 p.m. Fraud at Decanter Circle and Bordeaux Way.
3:22 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
4:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
5:06 p.m. Spousal injury at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
6:07 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
9:39 p.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Wilson Lane.
10:33 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
11:18 p.m. Family disturbance at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17
10:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
10:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Decanter Circle and Chardonnay Place.
2:57 p.m. Welfare check at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
4:31 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance/narcotic at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:08 p.m. Petty theft at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
9:31 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Peppertree Drive and St. James Place, reprimand and release.
9:47 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:40 p.m. Fireworks at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18
1:42 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
8:30 a.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Jaguar Way.
2:53 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Pruitt Avenue and Standard Avenue.
3:01 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:33 p.m. Domestic Disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:27 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:31 p.m. Animal control call at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
5:41 p.m. Disturbance at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
5:53 p.m. Drunk driver at D Street and Maple Drive.
8:39 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
8:04 p.m. Disturbance at Pedroncelli Drive and Seghesio Way.
10:19 p.m. Reckless driving and Vinecrest Road and Morgan Woods Court.
