MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
10:09 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
1:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive, reprimand and release.
3:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
3:36 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at D Street and Maple Drive.
4:30 p.m. Fraud at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
6:34 p.m. Disturbance at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road.
7:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
8:58 p.m. Call for help at Leafhaven Lane and Gingko Place.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20
12:35 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:36 a.m. Welfare check at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
9:29 a.m. Vandalism at Buena Tierra Way and Foothill Drive.
10:31 a.m. Welfare check at Elsbree Lane and Candace Court.
2:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road, reprimand and release.
3:07 p.m. Traffic stop at 18th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive, reprimand and release.
3:34 p.m. County ordinance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
3:38 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
7:07 p.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Emily Rose Circle.
10:57 p.m. Disturbance at Pedroncelli Drive and Seghesio Way.
11:17 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
11:47 p.m. Welfare check at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
11:49 p.m. Disturbance at Cayetano Court and Cayetano Drive.
11:53 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
9:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
2:24 p.m. Welfare check at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive.
2:42 p.m. Welfare Check at Railroad Avenue and Park Glan Drive.
2:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
2:48 p.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
2:53 p.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Sunray Place.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Bell Road.
3:06 p.m. Welfare check at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
3:19 p.m. Welfare check at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
5:06 p.m. Welfare check at Grayson Way and Old Oak Road.
5:35 p.m. Animal control call at Planetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
8:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
6:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Shira Street and Redwood Highway.
9:17 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
10:58 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Eastside Road.
11:20 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
2:00 p.m. Fraud at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
2:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
12:28 a.m. Coroner’s case at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
12:30 a.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
6:49 a.m. Burglary at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:15 a.m. Burglary report at Shiloh Road and Business Court.
1:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive, reprimand and release.
2:46 p.m. Petty theft at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
4:28 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Jensen Lane and 3rd Street.
9:36 p.m. Animal control call at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:09 p.m. Disturbance at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
11:49 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Burgundy Way and Merlot Way.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
1:36 a.m. Family disturbance at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
9:34 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
11:11 a.m. Overdose at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
11:40 a.m. Wanted person, no warrant at Johnson Street and Laurel Street.
1:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
2:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
4:17 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
9:34 p.m. Disturbance (music)at Usher Drive and Tandy lane.
10:27 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
11:06 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
6:19 p.m. Burglary at Anna Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:44 p.m. Family disturbance at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
