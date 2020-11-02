MONDAY, OCTOBER 26
6:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
1:32 p.m. Animal control call at Grayson Way and Old Oak Road.
5:52 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:37 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
6:47 p.m. Welfare check at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Leno Drive and Vintage Greens Drive.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27
7:25 a.m. Domestic disturbance at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at American ay and Conde Lane, reprimand and release.
2:32 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
5:26 p.m. Family disturbance at Mille Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28
10:17 a.m. Welfare check at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
10:22 a.m. Fraud at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
2:41 p.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
2:49 p.m. grand theft at Gumview Road and Herb Road.
4:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
4:54 p.m. Disturbance at Vintage Greens Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
9:07 p.m. Welfare check at old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:52 p.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29
1:22 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
4:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Shiloh Road and Caletto Avenue.
4:49 a.m. Call for help at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:08 p.m. Disturbance at Miramonte Street and Valle Vista Street.
5:23 p.m. Welfare check at brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
8:15 p.m. Animal complaint at Howard Drive and Windsor Road.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
6: 21 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
9:56 a.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
11:10 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
3:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
3:18 p.m. Loitering at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
3:32 p.m. Welfare check at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 17th Hole Drive, reprimand and release.
4:53 p.m. Welfare check at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
5:17 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
5:35 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Jensen Lane.
5:42 p.m. Welfare check at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
6:18 p.m. County ordinance at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
7:06 p.m. Vandalism at Elsbree Lane and Rachael Lane.
7:44 p.m. Vandalism at Elsbree Lane and Rachael Lane.
8:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
8:29 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:06 p.m. suspicious vehicle at Arata Lane and Marcella Lane.
10:43 p.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, subject transported.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
4:11 a.m. Missing person at risk at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
6:29 a.m. Auto burglary at Eagle Drive and 15th Hole Drive.
9:50 a.m. Auto burglary at American Way and Conde Lane.
4:05 p.m. Grand theft at Acorn Way and Victory Lane.
5:42 p.m. Petty theft at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
7:34 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
9:50 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:16 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
10:25 p.m. Disturbance (party) at 14th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
10:44 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
11:04 p.m. Drunk in public at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1
12:05 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
12:29 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Foppiano Way and Rochioli Drive.
12:27 p.m. Mentally ill subject at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
12:47 p.m. Grand theft at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
2:04 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:38 p.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
5:04 p.m. Welfare check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
5:06 p.m. Petty theft at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
7:44 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:42 p.m. Reckless driving at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
