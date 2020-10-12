MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
1:32 a.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
1:50 a.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
10:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
12:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
2:34 p.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
10:24 p.m. Domestic disturbance art Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:30 a.m. Suicide threats at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
7:37 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
8:35 a.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
1:33 p.m. Drunk in public at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
1:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Erika Drive and Orion Drive.
2:03 p.m. Grand theft at Trione Circle and Foppiano Way.
2:49 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane.
3:43 p.m. Petty theft at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
4:41 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
5:08 p.m. Missing person at risk at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
5:47 p.m. Petty theft at Bay Tree Court and Canyon Oak Drive.
7:26 p.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:59 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Merlot Way.
9:14 p.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Gumview Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
9:53 a.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
1:36 p.m. Warrant attempt at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
2:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
2:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive and 9th Hole Drive.
5:47 p.m. Disturbance at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
6:15 p.m. Welfare check at Leafhaven Lane and Peachtree Place.
10:28 p.m. Welfare check at Dizzy Gillespie Way and Glen Miller Drive.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
8:05 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:10 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
9:52 a.m. Disturbance at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:07 p.m. Vandalism at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
1:27 p.m. Welfare check at Decanter Circle and Bordeaux Way.
1:43 p.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
1:56 p.m. Vandalism at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
3:16 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
4:25 p.m. Child molestation report at Wallace Way and Pollard Way.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
11:32 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
4:20 a.m. Family disturbance at Curry Court and Alden Court.
9:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:13 a.m. Welfare check at Walten Way and Lord Drive.
10:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way, reprimand and release.
10:49 a.m. Disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
12:54 p.m. Disturbance at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
2:35 p.m. Trespassing at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
3:41 p.m. Family disturbance at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
5:09 p.m. Welfare check at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
5:32 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
8:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
9:05 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
10:48 p.m. Trespass at Vinecrest Road and Vancouver Lane, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10
10: 36 a.m. Drunk driver at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
11:24 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:47 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Hembree Lane and Madrone Way.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11
12:34 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:07 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle, reprimand and release.
1:12 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Drive.
1:14 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:18 a.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:35 a.m. Family disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
1:51 p.m. Animal control call at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
4:36 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
