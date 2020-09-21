MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
10:16 a.m. Welfare check at Leafhaven Lane and Peachtree Place.
11:47 a.m. Disturbance at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
12:20 p.m. Suicide threats at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
1:53 p.m. Fraud at Manzanita Drive and Blasi Drive.
1:54 p.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:24 p.m. Fraud at Wright Way and Merner Drive.
5:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Cordelia Lane and Claudius Way.
8:55 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
10:01 p.m. Missing person at risk on Spanish Oak Drive.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
1:37 a.m. Violation of probation at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
6:46 a.m. Mentally ill subject at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
9:18 a.m. Welfare check at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane, referred to other agency.
10:17 a.m. Drunk driver at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
11:17 a.m. Disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
12:23 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive.
3:57 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:11 p.m. Drunk driver at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
7:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
8:38 a.m. Auto burglary report at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
8:52 a.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and 3rd Street.
11:10 a.m. Fraud at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
12:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
1:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
3:25 p.m. Disturbance at Shannon Way and Samantha Way.
8:37 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Decanter Circle and Burgundy Way.
11:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
1:28 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
7:41 a.m. Child abuse report at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:37 a.m. Welfare check at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
12:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
12:14 p.m. Welfare check at Whitehall Court and Wellington Circle.
1:13 p.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
1:24 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:40 p.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place.
9:11 p.m. Petty theft at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
9:40 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
12:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street, reprimand and release.
4:33 a.m. Missing person at risk at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
11:21 a.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:35 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way, citation given.
2:51 p.m. Fraud at Birdie Drive and 12th Hole Drive.
10:42 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Esparto Court and Foothill Drive.
11:31 p.m. Fight at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
2:08 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Camelot Drive and Jane Drive, reprimand and release.
6:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:58 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:59 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Miller Road and Old Redwood Highway.
12:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
12:42 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
3:43 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:45 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
8:46 p.m. Fireworks at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
9:12 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:27 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
10:14 p.m. Family disturbance at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
10:49 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Planetree Drive and White Birch Drive.
11:03 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
11:39 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
1:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
10:19 a.m. Vandalism at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
11:40 a.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:24 p.m. Missing person at risk at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
3:37 p.m. County ordinance at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
5:01 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:13 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
11:39 p.m. Fight at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
11:39 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Belfiore Lane and Fulton Place.
