MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
12:10 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
6:48 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane.
7:49 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane, citation given.
9:27 a.m. Fraud at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
9:46 a.m. Coroner’s case at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
11:53 a.m. Trespassing at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
3:13 p.m. Disturbance at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
3:20 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
3:37 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane.
4:21 p.m. Stalking at Leafhaven Lane and Gingko Place.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
2:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Leno Drive and Mitchell Lane.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
1:38 p.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
6:11 p.m. Suicide attempt at Maple Drive and Aspen Way.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
2:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
3:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway, reprimand and release.
8:29 a.m. Grand theft at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:41 a.m. Warrant attempt at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
3:17 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
3:24 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
5:26 p.m. Petty theft at Usher Drive and Tandy Lane.
6:19 p.m. Family disturbance at Courtyards East and Old Redwood Highway.
6:56 p.m. Suicide attempt at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
12:09 a.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
9:23 a.m. Welfare check at Winter Creek Lane and Berwyn Way.
9:39 a.m. Violation of parole at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road, reprimand and release.
10:59 a.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Lazy Creek Drive.
10:58 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:02 a.m. Suspect contact at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:36 a.m. Wanted person no warrant at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:10 p.m. Missing person at risk at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane.
12:31 p.m. Welfare check at Jensen Lane and 3rd Street.
1:11 p.m. Grand theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:32 p.m. Disturbance (unwanted guest) at Jason Drive and Bari Lane.
5:53 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
7:41 p.m. Trespassing at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:30 p.m. Battery at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
3:16 a.m. Auto burglary at Bluebird Drive and Stonebarger Lane.
6:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Sunray Place and Sunray Court.
9:04 a.m. County ordinance at Dartmouth Way and Billington Lane.
11:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
11:52 a.m. Welfare check at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
1:57 p.m. Family disturbance at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
2:11 p.m. Disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:17 p.m. Battery at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
2:38 p.m. Welfare check at Jensen Lane and Alden Lane.
3:04 p.m. Traffic accident at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
3:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
6:05 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:17 p.m. Fraud at Bluebird Drive and Teal Court.
6:46 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
7:26 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:03 p.m. Family disturbance at Leafhaven Lane and Willowood Way.
9:48 p.m. Spousal injury at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
12:09 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Piccadilly Circle and St. James Place.
12:09 a.m. Disturbance (music) at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
11:30 p.m. Welfare check at Seville Court and Espana Way.
11:40 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:48 p.m. Animal control call at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
10:46 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
11:13 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Foxwood Drive and Cottontail Way.
11:31 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Arata Lane and Hillview Road.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
12:18 p.m. Disturbance at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:47 p.m. Vehicle tampering at Starr Road and Ventnor Avenue.
5:55 p.m. Animal control call, 10th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
7:38 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:37 p.m. Shooting at an occupied dwelling at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
