MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
11:56 a.m. Missing person at risk at Les Brown Court and Harry James Court.
1:44 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Rio Ruso Drive and Entrada Lane
7:15 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
7:49 p.m. Welfare check at Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
11:35 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
5:54 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:53 p.m. Animal control call at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
2:41 p.m. Man down at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
2:47 p.m. Fraud at Walten Way and Lord Drive.
4:03 p.m. Welfare check at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
5:40 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
5:49 p.m. Petty theft report at Windsor Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
9:21 p.m. Disturbance at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
10:28 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:43 p.m. Welfare check at Elsbree Lane and Heidi Place.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER, 30
10:34 a.m. Disturbance at Cordelia Lane and Jane Drive.
11:16 a.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
12:37 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:05 p.m. Warrant attempt at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
1:34 p.m. Disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
6:23 p.m. Family disturbance at Piccadilly Circle and St. James Place.
11:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road, reprimand and release.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
9:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane, reprimand and release.
9:36 a.m. Disturbance at Colleen Drive and Abbie Court.
11:21 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
12:52 p.m. Narcotic activity at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
2:08 p.m. Welfare check at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
4:02 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:15 p.m. Petty theft at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
8:39 p.m. Coroner’s case at Christopher Way and Pollard Way.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
1:22 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
1:47 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:22 p.m. Petty theft at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:34 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
4:23 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance en route at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
4:31 p.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
5:28 p.m. Wanted person no warrant at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:32 p.m. Cruelty to animals at Cock Robin Avenue and Countryside Court.
9:10 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Pedroncelli Drive and Foppiano Way.
9:21 p.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
1:18 a.m. Disturbance at Miramar Street and Montez Court.
9:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
9:56 a.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
12:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane, reprimand and release.
12:28 p.m. Disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
5:30 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:55 p.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
7:30 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
7:56 p.m. Drunk in public at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Elsbree Lane and Arata Lane, reprimand and release.
11:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
12:55 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Armondo Renzulo Way, reprimand and release.
2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Portello Lane and Victory Lane.
6:20 a.m. Drunk driver at Leafhaven Lane and Hembree Lane.
9:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street, reprimand and release.
1:22 p.m. County ordinance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
3:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue, reprimand and release.
3:56 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
3:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Pulteney Place.
6:02 p.m. Reckless driving at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane.
