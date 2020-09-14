MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, arrest made.
12:03 p.m. Welfare check at Mills Brothers Court and Benny Goodman Way, homeless related incident.
2:30 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
2:57 p.m. Grand theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:13 p.m. Disturbance at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
6:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Lane and Hembree Lane.
7:31 p.m. Drunk driver at Bluebird Court and Creekside Drive.
8:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
1:53 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Park Circle and Duncan Drive.
7:22 a.m. Vandalism at Los Robles Avenue and Rio Ruso Drive.
9:58 a.m. Non-injury accident at Castalleto Place and Baldocchi Way.
11:07 a.m. Spousal injury at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
12:17 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:00 p.m. Family disturbance at Curry Court and Alden Lane.
5:50 p.m. Violation of probation at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
7:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
10:40 p.m. Violation of probation at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
11:48 p.m. Burglary at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road, homeless related incident.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
1:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
7:19 a.m. Stolen vehicle at Starr View Road and Milky Way.
8:49 a.m. Non-injury vehicle accident at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
9:04 a.m. Petty theft at Harmon Court and Wilson Lane.
9:28 a.m. Welfare check at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:42 a.m. Reckless driving at Dizzy Gillespie Way and Glen Miller Drive.
9:52 a.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:13 a.m. Welfare check at Starr View Drive and Binggeli Drive.
12:54 p.m. Mentally ill subject at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:25 p.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
6:01 p.m. Petty theft at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
7:16 p.m. Off-road vehicle on private property at Bluebird Drive and Creekside Drive.
8:44 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive, reprimand and release.
10:59 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
12:24 a.m. Warrant attempt at Golf Course Drive and Golf Course Drive West.
12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Juniper Lane and Hembree Lane, reprimand and release.
1:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Grant School Road, reprimand and release.
2:38 a.m. Warrant attempt at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
6:01 a.m. Drunk driver at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:36 a.m. Warrant attempt at Broad Oak Way and Hembree Lane.
2:10 p.m. Welfare check at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
2:48 p.m. Petty theft report at Joe Rodotoa Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
3:23 p.m. Disturbance at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
4:49 p.m. Disturbance at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
7:17 p.m. Domestic disturbance at 4th Street and Franklin Street.
9:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
1:31 a.m. Trespassing at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
1:58 a.m. Traffic stop at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road, reprimand and release.
2:49 a.m. Warrant attempt at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:18 a.m. Petty theft at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
6:14 a.m. Welfare check at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
9:10 a.m. Vandalism at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
9:39 a.m. Welfare check at Private Road F and Private Road G.
12:17 p.m. Vandalism at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
12:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive, reprimand and release.
12:57 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
1:40 p.m. Welfare check at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
3:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
4:55 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:52 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:15 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
6:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
8:48 a.m. Vandalism at Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
9:07 a.m. Subject with a gun at Arata Lane and Evergreen Avenue, unable to locate.
10:26 a.m. Auto burglary at Windsor Road and Commons Court.
11:10 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Persimmon Place and Elderberry Street.
11:33 a.m. Disturbance at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
5:49 p.m. Animal control call at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road, reprimand and release.
8:54 p.m. Suicide threats at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Cornell Street and Dove Lane, reprimand and release.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
12:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
12:43 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:46 a.m. Suspicious person at Aaron Court ant Tamara Way, homeless related incident.
9:22 a.m. Vandalism at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:14 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Old Redwood Highway.
2:23 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:49 p.m. Vandalism at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
8:45 p.m. Disturbance (party) at Los Amigos Road and Manzanita Way.
9:35 p.m. Annoying 911 calls art Whitethorn Court and Lakewood Drive.
