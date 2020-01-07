Work on creative writing with published author and instructor, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, at this free writing workshop for adults.
6 to 7:30 p.m., third Wednesday of each month.
Meet at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy.,
Visit our other papers:
Work on creative writing with published author and instructor, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, at this free writing workshop for adults.
6 to 7:30 p.m., third Wednesday of each month.
Meet at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy.,
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.