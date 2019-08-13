Kids writing club

Time to write — Kids at the Rincon Valley Library work on a writing lesson by published author Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, who is also Healdsburg’s new literary laureate.

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Lynn Alvarez

This club is for all aspiring young authors who enjoy creating and writing their own stories.

The group is led by local published author, Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, author of the Guardian Herd Series.

4 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.

When and where: Aug. 16 at the library located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.

