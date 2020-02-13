Join the Windsor Regional Library for a special presentation and workshop with young adult author, Anna-Marie McLemore.
By discussing classics, current young adult novels, and their own work, Anna-Marie McLemore will talk about their writing process and about pushing back against societal narratives.
They will then lead participants in a writing exercise that invites them to consider characters from their favorite stories.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.