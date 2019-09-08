“Here we sit and let the sounds of music creep in our ears: soft stillness and the night become the touches of sweet harmony.”
-William Shakespeare (1564-1616)
Join us for a concert of music in the time of Shakespeare: English Ayres & Pavanes from the early 17th century, sung by Amy Schaner and performed on lute by Dominic Schaner.
Music by: Anthony Holborne (1545-1602); Gregory Howet (1560-1617); Peter Philips (1560-1628); John Dowland (1563-1626); John Danyel (1564-1626); Thomas Campion (1567-1620); Philip Rosseter (1567-1623); Robert Johnson (1583-1633)’ Tobias Hume (d 1645)
When and where: Thursday, Sept. 19 , 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Many Rivers Books and Tea, 130 Main St., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.