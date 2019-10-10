Celebrate Native American Heritage Month! Come learn the art of basketmaking with a museum professional outreach educator from the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center; presentation will also include artifacts, baskets, images, tools, and more. Topics of conversation will include Native American cultural practices, traditional lifeways, traditional foods/medicines, storytelling, and the impacts of colonization.
Basketmaking is limited to 40 participants, please register online.
Free! Ages 7 and up.
Where and when: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.