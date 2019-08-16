What is a sustainable garden and why it is so important for the future? Using visual examples of suburban gardens, the speaker will suggest projects that will transform a typical garden in to a more environmentally friendly and sustainable garden that can be both a beautiful and enjoyable outdoor space.
Speaker: Kim Pearson
When and where: Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg
