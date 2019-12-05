The trees, the lights, the music and what Dylan Thomas called "the close and holy darkness," all of it made for wonderful community occasions around west county.
IN FORESTVILLE: It was a dark and stormy night for the Forestville tree lighting this year. But Santa was there, and the cider was sweet and hot!
IN GUERNEVILLE: Our new ad salesperson Laura Tew, who just moved to Guerneville, took these shots at the merchant open house and tree lighting in Guerneville.
IN SEBASTOPOL: This felt like one of the biggest and happiest tree lightings in Sebastopol in many years. Why? So many kids! Mr. Music was in his element leading funny Christmas carols. The Bija Children's Chorus and the children's choir from Pleasant Hill Christian School entertained the crowed with beautiful carols from around the world. The Sebastopol Ballet danced, and the air was filled with the smell of hot cider, hot chocolate and popcorn. Thanks to the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce for organizing this yearly event.
