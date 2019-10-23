SDA Trick or Treat

Tiny trick-or-treaters stop at Dressers downtown for treats.

Sebastopol merchants, the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce, Sebastopol Downtown Association and Sonoma West Times & News are inviting local young trick-or-treaters to visit downtown shops on Halloween evening, Thursday, Oct. 31. Would-be trick-or-treaters should gather in the Town Plaza at 5 p.m. and join a trickster parade along the downtown's sidewalks. Sonoma West Times & News will be awarding small prizes for all costumes. Watch for posters in participating store windows.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.