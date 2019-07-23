Trio Del Mundo is coming to HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol on Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m.
Trio Del Mundo is comprised of three acclaimed musicians who perform stunning jazz interpretations of Grateful Dead originals and much more.
Trio Del Mundo is:
MITCH STEIN – Keyboards
Mitch Stein is one of the West Coast's most in-demand keyboardists. He has played piano since the age of 4, is both classically trained and formally trained in Jazz at the Berklee College Of Music, and has performed and/or recorded with such jazz, blues, rock and funk greats as Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Paul McCandless, Frank Morgan, Bob Weir, David Grisman, Narada Michael Walden, Norton Buffalo, George Porter Jr., Mike Clark, Charles Neville, Jim Keltner, Derek Trucks, Joaquin Lievano, Peter Cetera, Gary Burton, Phil Lesh, Leland Sklar, Betty Carter, Freddie Hubbard, Karl Denson, Joan Osborne, Jon Anderson, Steve Kujala, Bernard Purdie, Larry Braggs, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, The Headhunters, Dave Malone, Camile Baudoin, Reggie Scanlan, Max Weinberg, The Greyboy Allstars, John Entwistle, John Lee Hooker, Little Jimmy Scott, Buddy Rich, Les Claypool, Robert Walter's 20th Congress, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Zero, John Heard, Mickey Hart, Rob Wasserman, Donna Jean Godcheaux, Peter Albin, Peter Rowan, Dark Star Orchestra, Bill Kreutzmann, Harvey Mandel, Al Foster, Steve Rodby, Papa John Creach, and many others. See www.groovedivision.com for more info.
BRIAN MELVIN – Drums & Percussion
Brian Melvin is a native San Franciscan who now resides in Tallinn, Estonia. Brian has played and recorded with many jazz and rock legends including on five records with the great Jaco Pastorius, and one featuring Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead. Brian also has played and recorded with Joe Henderson, Mike Stern, John Scofield, Michael Brecker, Joe Lovano and many other world-class artists. Brian is co-leader of Beatlejazz featuring 3-time Grammy-winning pianist David Kikoski. Beatlejazz has recorded 4 Top Ten CDs internationally. Brian is also leader of the group FOG, which has recorded 4 CDs including one recently released featuring Jeff Chimenti of Dead and Company. For more info please visit www.brianmelvin.com.
REED MATHIS – Bass
Reed Mathis has been playing music for 40 years, and has been touring full time as a bassist since 1994. His unique lyrical and melodic approach to the bass has earned him a legion of fans throughout the country due to his work with Bill Kreutzmann’s 7 Walkers and Billy & The Kids, Steve Kimock Band, Greyboy Allstars, Mickey Hart Band, Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers, Golden Gate Wingmen, Marco Benevento Trio, Tea Leaf Green, Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey, The Barr Brothers, Lebo & Friends, Skerik, Bernie Worrell, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass, Everyone Orchestra, Page McConnell solo band and more. His most recent release features his own group Electric Beethoven, which he describes as Classical Dance Music. Reed is a featured interviewee in Bill Milkowski's biography of the late Jaco Pastorius.
DOORS: 8pm | SHOW: 9pm
$13 ($2 fee at door)
AGES: 21+
NO REFUNDS | ALL SALES FINAL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.