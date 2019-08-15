Alzheimers

Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Learn about the impact of the disease, the various stages and resources for your family on Thursday, Aug. 29, 1 to 3 p.m. Free and open to the public at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 High St. RSVP to the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.