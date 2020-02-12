Medicare Card

How informed are you about the details of your healthcare benefits? This workshop led by Senior Advocacy Services will cover the following: what to do when your Part A or B claim is denied, cost-saving considerations and the Medigap Supplement Plan. There will also be a question and answer session. RSVP required. Call 707-829-2440. This workshop happens on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St. Free for members. $5 for nonmembers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.