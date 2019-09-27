Volunteers were out in force this weekend, pulling trash out of the Russian River with Clean River Alliance, sprucing up the Laguna de Santa Rosa and cleaning up Sonoma County beaches with Coastwalk. Here are a few of these good folks and their weekend achievements.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Neighbors revolt over homeless camping in residential areas
- Stone soup maker runs afoul of regulations
- Sonoma County Court notes
- Can weed save Ives Park?
- Sebastopol family of six completes Appalachian Trail
- Global Climate Strike in Sebastopol
- Mixed enrollment numbers at west county high schools
- Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown crosswalk
- El Mo volleyballers take down Analy in Apple Match
- Drowning in a sea of red: Teachers union challenges high school district's numbers
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Keeping the Faith: Lowell Bergman speaks out on the future of journalism
- Global Climate Strike in Sebastopol
- The Zero Waste Challenge: Holiday Habits
- KRCB’s Nancy Dobbs retires after 38 years
- Sonoma County Court notes
- Can weed save Ives Park?
- Stone soup maker runs afoul of regulations
- Keep your eye out for kids on Walk and Roll to School Day, Oct. 2
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.