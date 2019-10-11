The Sister District West Sonoma County is hosting its "Walk it blue" fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. at the West County Regional Trail (meet at the Forestville Community Park in downtown Forestville).
To attend complete an RSVP form at http://bit.ly/sd-walkblue, then donate $20 (or more if you prefer) per attendee via ActBlue: http://bit.ly/sd-walk-donate.
All donations go directly to the candidates. You can also pay upon arrival at the event with a check.
Even if you can't make it, you can still donate to our efforts -- we appreciate your support.
