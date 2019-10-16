Tasha Beauchamp of Cittaslow Sebastopol puts the finishing touches on the Pedline, a series of signed walks around downtown Sebastopol.
Walk this way: Finishing touches on the Pedline
- Photo Laura Hagar Rush
- Updated
- 0
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Police chief to retire after vote of no confidence
- Parcel tax measure signals end of an era in Graton
- City Ventures development deemed too big by neighbors
- Art Trails returns to studios countywide
- Community center’s main chance
- Join Sebastopol’s Carbon Conversations
- Sebastopol teacher named California Teacher of the Year
- How PG&E power shut-offs will affect local schools
- Measure E: Gold Ridge Fire seeks new parcel tax to hire paramedics
- Neighbors revolt over homeless camping in residential areas
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Keeping the Faith: The Wonderland Radio Hour features Monte Rio and Villa Grande
- Palm Drive Hospital District report: Residents claim tower is too rad
- Emotions aplenty at school board protest
- Occidental Fire adapts to a new age
- An intertribal teaching farm and cultural center grows in Graton
- Zero-waste event at farmers market, Oct. 20
- County reviews shutoff issues
- It all started with exploding boats...
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.