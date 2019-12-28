Occidental Center for the Arts (OCA) is pleased to present our Annual Talent Show — a fundraiser for OCA — on Jan. 18. Each act gets 8-10 minutes of stage time – long enough for a short intro and two songs or dance numbers. The idea is to walk up, adjust mics, plug in a guitar or bass if necessary, and go!
Tickets to attend are $19/advance and $23/door.
When and where: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental
