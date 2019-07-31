The West Sonoma Coast Vintners Association presents West of the West, or the WOW Festival, an opportunity to experience the extraordinary wine of the West Sonoma Coast, a cool coastal region many consider to produce the finest Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in America.
Consumer VIP Hour 1PM - 2PM $125 per ticket (early entry to taste library wines)
Consumer Grand Tasting 2PM - 4PM - $100 per ticket
Small bites will be provided
Contact info@westsonomacoast.com for questions.
When and where: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 PM – 4 PM at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.