What are you doing on New Year's Eve? Here are some options, from the wild to the meditative, around Sebastopol:
New Year's Eve at Ruin Cocktail Bar
We will be doing it again, but bigger and better than before. DJ’s Bankshot and KuDjo will get you movin all night and we’ll have our customary balloon drop and free champagne at midnight with all the party favors you could ever need. Nice people only. No cover. 21+ Only.
When and where: Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. at Ruin Cocktail Bar, 116 S. Main Street, Sebastopol
New Years Eve Midnight Breakthrough, Dec. 31
Reinvent yourself! New Years Eve - Midnight Breakthrough. Tapping into Your Highest Potential! Creating a desired destiny in 2020!
Special Process, Meditation and invocation!
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. to midnight (doors Open 9:30)
Including Purpose Formula for the upcoming year.
Experience the light and bliss of a two hour process - forming harmony and unity for self and others - healing the past, forming clarity of purpose, creating a desired abundance.
With Akiva Satnarayan at the dhyana Center, 707-823-8818
Advanced registration - $25 ($35 at the door)
When and where: Tuesday, Dec. 31 9:30 p.m. to midnight at The dhyana Center, 186 N. Main St, Sebastopol
New Years Eve at Golden State Cider, Dec. 31
Bring in 2020 the right way! We will be hosting a classy New Years Eve celebration in the taproom with fresh oysters from Handline, jazz music and a more exciting style of bubbly...cider!
We will be offering a complementary flute of brut to cheers the new year.
When and where: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. at 12:30 a.m. at Golden State Cider, 180 Morris Street, Ste. 150, Sebastopol
New Year's Eve Dinner, Dec. 31
Ring in the New Year with a 4-Course Holiday Menu by Chef Simontacchi! Featuring dishes like local Dungeness Crab Cakes, Filet Mignon with Brandy Peppercorn Sauce & Joe Matos Potato Gratin, Seared Sea Scallops with Foraged Mushroom Risotto and more, it's a meal worth ending the year on!
The full menu is available at http://www.gravensteingrill.com/s/2019-Christmas-New-Years-Menu-x658.pdf. Book now, as seating is limited!
When and where: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 5 to 10 p.m. at Gravenstein Grill, 8050 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol
New Year's Eve at HopMonk, Dec. 31
HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol Presents Hot Buttered Rum with The Highway Poets and Caitlin Jemma
NEW YEAR"S EVE!
Tickets: $40
HOT BUTTERED RUM: Originally conceived on a backcountry trip of high school and college buddies as a way to re-imagine Appalachian string band music from the vantage point of the High Sierra, has since found its way into the hearts, minds, and bodies of thousands. The group has toured the nation more times than its members can count, and yet still holds true to its goal to make California's own acoustic music, full of desert fire, glacial snowmelt and everything in between.
Let The Love Come Through Me (Official Video) - http://bit.ly/1BumVZ0
Working Man (Official Video) - http://bit.ly/1yNqg4X
When and where: Tuesday, December 31, at 5 to 10 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol
