What should you do if you get bitten?

“If it’s a severe bite, you call 911 because you get medical and law enforcement and you’ll have us rolling as well,” said Kevin Davis, Field Supervisor for Sonoma County Animal Services. “As soon as you get bit the first thing is to figure out ‘how bad am I bit? Do I need to get to the hospital?’ And, then call us.

“After that, the first thing is to find out who these people are? Are they your neighbor. Do you know them? If not, you are going to want to get any information you can from them,” Davis continued. “Nowadays somebody just saying here’s my name, here’s my number, you don’t believe them. They get in a vehicle, you snap a picture of their vehicle and license plate. If they have a driver’s license, then say ‘its not like I don’t trust you, but can I get the information from here.’

“Then call our department to report the bite. Dog owners technically, by law, are supposed to report a bite to us, and believe it or not we do sometimes hear from owners reporting a bite, but not the victims,” said Davis. “If you go to the emergency room or doctor for treatment of a bite they are required by state law to report a bite to us, but we run into situations all the time where that does not happen and its usually the victim calling us a later and saying ‘hey, whatever happened? I went to the hospital and they said they were going to notify you guys and I never heard from you guys,’ and its because we never got the report.

“So, it’s always good to call us to say I was bitten and say where you got treated, so we can call the hospital and say ‘where’s the report?’ The system doesn’t work 100% of the time,” Davis concluded.