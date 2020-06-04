“Hey girls, get your shoes on. We’re going downtown,” I told my girls yesterday, their eyes glued to the TV.
It was as simple as that.
“What are those signs for?” my oldest asked, 20 minutes later when we finally got out the door.
“They’re for a protest we are going to,” my husband said. “Because the police aren’t being fair to Black people.”
My daughter looked at me with confusion as we passed the Sebastopol Post Office on Main Street. (Sometimes my husband gets right to the point while missing the bigger picture).
I tried a different approach.
“Remember the stories of Rosa Parks and Ruby Bridges?”
We have two books, called “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls.” The books contain one-page bios of heroic, rebellious women throughout history, including Rosa Parks and Ruby Bridges.
“Read them,” Merriwether, my oldest had commanded, as she usually does, the other night.
After I did, she asked me her usual battery of follow up questions, mainly: WHY? Why did Rosa Parks have to move? Why couldn’t Ruby JUST go the school? Why did she need all the guards? Why were people so angry?
In the past, I used to say, “Because people are silly,” and brush it off and let her fall asleep in a whitewashed land where racism and privilege existed in silence.
This time I told her, “Because it is unfair. Because people are cruel and unfair. Because for the longest time, Black people like Rosa and Ruby haven’t been able to do the same things like you and me just because of the color of their skin.”
“So you remember the stories about Rosa and Ruby? And how white people treated them differently because of the color of their skin?”
She nodded.
“What Daddy means is that sometimes, police officers treat Black people differently. Unfairly. They are mean to Black people and Black people don’t deserve it. So we are using our voices to say: Stop.”
So, yesterday we joined our Sebastopol neighbors, all of them pretty much -- in appearance, anyway -- white, privileged, young community members, and broke our silence to teach our two girls that black lives matter.
As we sat on Main Street, we held our homemade signs, donning the phrases, “Silence is Violence” and “I Can’t Breathe.” Nearly every car passing us honked, serving as the first of many catalysts that would make the girls complain.
“It is too loud,” my three-year-old said.
“Well, my sign does say ‘Be Loud,’ on the other side,” I sarcastically retorted back to her.
“But Maaaaaaama,” she whined, feet firmly planted on the cement.
So I told them: we have a duty to use our voice to be loud and help amplify the voices of those that need help and quite frankly, deserve to being amplified. And those people honking at us? They were helping us amplify Black voices.
But…were they? And were we?
As I watched Analy’s Activist Club and my fellow community members – a crowd of 100 and growing masked bodies, holding signs, peacefully obeying the stop lights while marching and chanting, “No Justice, No Peace/No Racist Police” and “I Can’t Breathe” through the intersection at Bodega and Main street through the lunch hour on Wednesday, I felt torn.
My optimistic self was exulted. I was witnessing hope, love, peaceful demonstrations and the desire to raise awareness and educate the next generation that racism and white silence are wrong.
We’re actively teaching our kids about racism because we’re probably actively learning about it ourselves (I mean, we can’t teach what we don’t know, right?). At yesterday’s protest, I was excited to see a handful of other young families, kids in tow – including a little girl who was meltier than my own. It is humbling to see others waking up with me.
“You mean this was YOUR first time kneeling in the middle of the road, too Mom?” my six-year-old asked me as we walked home.
“Well, yeah. I’m not nearly as cool as you,” I told her.
And I think that’s a big difference and a sea change in the way my generation was raised and the way my generation is raising our kids. I don’t blame my parents. Parents do the best they can. As kids, we believe what our parents tell us (you know, until we don’t.) But we have to push to do better than our parents did and break the habit energies that keep us stuck in a rut. I can’t call white people being mean to black people “silly,” like my mother did because it makes me uncomfortable to call it out for what it really is.
Silly is asking the girls if they want a booger and jelly sandwich for lunch. Silly is putting your underwear on your head.
Racism isn’t silly. It is unjust. Unfair. And is so systemically embedded in our culture it isn’t close to silly or funny. It is built into every system we have, including in Sebastopol.
But, my cynical self kept hollering: We were amplifying our voices, but who heard us? Where were our leaders? And what was going to happen after this was all said and done? After we finished closing our town’s busiest intersection, inconveniencing our Sonoma County fellows seeking refuge at the beach, what difference would it make?
Sebastopol is unbearably privileged and now it is time for our town and the people who live here to take the next step by voting for the right people locally and demanding more from those who serve us currently.
It is time for those of us who feel so passionately and strongly to turn our honks and fisted hands into real action. We need to vote. It is time we push ourselves beyond the confines of Nextdoor and kick our feet through the doors of local democracy by attending our local city council meetings and making our voices heard. Demand that council members adopt a budget that allocates funding for a police oversight committee. Ask how the city’s new community vitality coordinator will bring in and support Black and idigenous people of color-owned businesses to Sebastopol. Shake it up by becoming involved yourself. Get your school foundations to help those that are really in need. Change happens here when we begin to activate and educate ourselves.
