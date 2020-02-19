Wild West County: North of Jenner

NORTH OF JENNER — Photographer Tracy Rose has a new book out, “Beyond the View,” which he created with his father and which is available at Copperfields. Rose said of his work, “Photography is my way of sharing images that hopefully stir in others the sense of connection that nature awakens in the human spirit.” See his work at tracyrosenaturephotography.com.
