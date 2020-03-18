SPRING SURPRISE — Pipevine Swallowtail seen in Monte Rio. Suzie Rose is a self-taught photographer with an eye for detail, a love of nature and a spark of whimsy. Through her photography, Suzie said she invites viewers to slow down, pay attention and embrace the beauty around us. “It is my desire to isolate details of the natural world in order to generate a new and different awareness of beauty,” she said.
Wild West County: Pipevine Swallowtail
- Photo Suzie Rose
