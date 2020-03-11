Tomodachi Park
Photo Alvaro Martinez

Sometimes wildnerness can be found in the most unlikely places — like Tomodachi Park, a small slice of wild between Park Village low-income housing complex and the Laguna de Santa Rosa in Sebastopol. Photographer Alvaro Martinez was born and raised in Santa Rosa. “I am a father of four with a beautiful wife. Photography is my passion,” he said. “The beauty of our county never ceases to amaze me.” Find his work on Facebook @almphotographs and Instagram @a_l_m_photography.

(0) comments

