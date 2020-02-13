HIGH ABOVE ARMSTRONG WOODS —The top of East Ridge trail near Bullfrog Pond.
Photographer Shawn Boland lives in Guerneville and hikes extensively all over West County snapping photos with his iPhone. His photos can be found on Instagram: @rusty_eyeball_creations
Welcome to our new photography feature Wild West County
In these harsh political times, we can all use a moment to pause and reflect on the incredible beauty of the place that we live. If you’re a local photographer who would like to share your work with the readers of Sonoma West Times & News, send your photos of west county to laura@sonomawest.com. We don’t pay, but you get a photo credit, mini-bio with website link and the knowledge that you’ve made everyone’s day just a little bit better by sharing the beauty of our shared paradise. Thanks to the fine photographers from the Facebook page “Sonoma County Photography,” who submitted photos for this feature.
— Editor Laura Hagar Rush
(1) comment
Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.