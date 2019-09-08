Do you ever wonder about the wildlife living near you? What are they up to when we aren’t around? Take a peek inside the wild lives of wildlife in this motion-activated trail camera workshop led by local naturalist Shelly Spriggs. Learn how these cameras work, helpful tips & tricks for setting them up and things to consider for choosing a successful location. In this hands-on guided walk, we will explore a recently completed restoration site along Irwin Creek covering approximately 1-2 miles at an easy-pace over mostly flat but uneven terrain. Participants will have the opportunity to work in small groups to set-up a wildlife camera on-site and receive an email of images captured by their camera.
Pre-registration Required
Shelly Spriggs is a Sonoma County native – born and raised in the small town of Graton. Shelly leads a variety of guided outings throughout the county sharing her fascination, enthusiasm and extensive ecological knowledge with audiences of all ages. An eternal student of nature, avid wildlife tracker, experienced environmental educator and certified California Master Naturalist, she is also an integral player in the Laguna Foundation’s wildlife camera project, monitoring & documenting wildlife within the Laguna de Santa Rosa.
When and where: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa
