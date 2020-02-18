This new exhibit at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts features windows and doors in both the figurative and literal sense.
Gallery hours are held Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The exhibit is free.
When and where: Feb. 22 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol.
